Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.68 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.