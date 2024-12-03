Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 45,000 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 268.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 527.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

