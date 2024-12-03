Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $6.14 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,332.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,764.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,099.74 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.