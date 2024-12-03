Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,709,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in FOX by 14.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FOX by 448.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 582,900 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FOX by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FOX opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.