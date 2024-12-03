Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

CPB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 3,785,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also