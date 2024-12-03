Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Price Performance
Campbell Soup Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype