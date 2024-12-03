Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 7,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 2,274,149 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,080,000. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,652,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Capri by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

