Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 1,103,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,147,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $771.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 3.98.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 65.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

