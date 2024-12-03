Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

