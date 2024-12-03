Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.48 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 338.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

