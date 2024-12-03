Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.