Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.17 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $247.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,260.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,533 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.