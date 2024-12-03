Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

