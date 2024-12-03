Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,231 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

