C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
CGPZF remained flat at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. C&C Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.18.
C&C Group Company Profile
