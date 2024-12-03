C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

CGPZF remained flat at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. C&C Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.18.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

