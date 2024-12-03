Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,028 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 171.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $258.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

