Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

