Centiva Capital LP Sells 12,264 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after acquiring an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 476,639 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $372.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $224.61 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

