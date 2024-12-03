Centiva Capital LP Takes $2.57 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,287 shares of company stock worth $863,250. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Barclays upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

