CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 154274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

