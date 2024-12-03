C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of C&F Financial stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.56. 24,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.38.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other C&F Financial news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $101,794.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,454.27. This represents a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,130. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $570,057. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

