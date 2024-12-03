Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 84,103 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 1,686,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,600. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.