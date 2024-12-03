Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Chart Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 500,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This represents a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.24. 92,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

