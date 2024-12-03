Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Cut by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.42. 166,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.