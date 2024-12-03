Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

