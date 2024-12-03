Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,322.91. The trade was a 17.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 61.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 8,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978. The company has a market capitalization of $248.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

