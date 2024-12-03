Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $163.07 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.