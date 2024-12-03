Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $36.39 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $36,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,246.82 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,110.24. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

