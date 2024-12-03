Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $52.39 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $52,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.34. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

