Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,684,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $3,178.00 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,037.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

