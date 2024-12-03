Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $46,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,540,000 after acquiring an additional 892,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,541,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 710,500 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CL opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

