Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 15,153 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Welltower worth $40,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Welltower by 527.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $489,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.