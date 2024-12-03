Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

