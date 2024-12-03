Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.59), RTT News reports. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 1,390,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,739. Children’s Place has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.