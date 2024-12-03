Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

