Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

