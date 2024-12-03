Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 15,974 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $233.41 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.68 and a fifty-two week high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.46.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

