Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,206 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Frontline by 9.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Frontline Stock Performance

FRO stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

