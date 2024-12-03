Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.94 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

