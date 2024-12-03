Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 71,164 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.