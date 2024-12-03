Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 70,251 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,251 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 249.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 43.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $105.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

