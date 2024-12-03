Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.15 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.89.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $348.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.49.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

