Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 89,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,303. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $152.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.39. On average, research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cingulate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CING

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.