Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $241,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $291,542.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,838.63. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,360 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

