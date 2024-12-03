Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 43,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 341,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMTG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $4,448,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

