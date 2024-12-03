ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys 218 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 162,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 67,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CFO Brian J. Willey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,043.97. The trade was a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

