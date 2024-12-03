ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tronox by 98.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 174,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,830 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 543,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TROX opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -104.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TROX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

