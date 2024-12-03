ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys Shares of 12,585 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $854.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell purchased 2,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,065.52. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

View Our Latest Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.