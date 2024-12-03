ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,343 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 79.0% during the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 109,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 135,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,901,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

