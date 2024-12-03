ClearAlpha Technologies LP Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $499,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.0 %

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NNI opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NNI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

