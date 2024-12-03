ClearAlpha Technologies LP Sells 243 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 123,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

